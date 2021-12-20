MORRISDALE — West Branch Area School District is entering its second week with masks as optional for students and staff.
On Friday, Dec. 10, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court threw out the school mask mandate previously taking effect at the beginning of the school year. Masking decisions then returned to the school district level.
A communication posted on the district’s website dated Dec. 12 noted the district would make masking voluntary starting Monday, Dec. 13. Per federal requirements, students will continue wearing masks on school buses and in designated areas — such as the nurse’s office — of the building.
The district’s Health and Safety Plan notes the district follows masking mandates. Without any mandates in place, masking may be used to address outbreaks, according to Superintendent Michelle Dutrow.
The decision to make masks voluntary was partly due to a low positive case count for the prior three to five weeks, Dutrow stated. As of Dec. 10, the district reported five or less positive cases for the prior several weeks, Dutrow noted.
The district is continuing to take steps to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
“We continue to practice social distancing to the greatest extent possible,” Dutrow stated. “We provide masks for any individual requesting one. We continue to clean student desks between classes for grades fourth through 12th, provide hand sanitizer for all classrooms and in other student areas, clean high-touch areas more frequently (i.e. door handles, fountains, light switches, faucets, etc.), and provide deep cleaning for any classroom/office with an identified positive case.”
Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Health guidelines, students and staff in close contact with those who’ve tested positive need not quarantine provided they are vaccinated and showing no symptoms.
According to the Department of Health, those vaccinated are over four times as likely to avoid getting the virus and also four times less likely to die from it.
In the case of an outbreak at the school, masking may briefly return, according to a communication from Dutrow.
“As is our ongoing position, the district strongly encourages all unvaccinated students and staff to consider the CDC and DoH guidelines for masking,” the posting reads.