KYLERTOWN — A man entered a gas station here on Sunday evening, brandished a gun at two employees and made off with about $3,200 in cash before fleeing.
Clearfield-based state police say they were contacted about a robbery at Exxon in Kylertown where an adult male walked into the store, pointed a gun at two male employees who were inside and demanded they open a cash register. The suspected then took the cash and fled the scene.
Troopers said the male was described by witnesses to be approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 200 pounds, wore a heavy black jacket, sunglasses, a black ski mask and wore purple latex gloves.
The firearm used in the incident was a black semi-automatic pistol. The male drove a black sedan to flee the scene.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity is asked to contact state police at 814-857-3800.