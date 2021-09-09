MAHAFFEY — A Cherry Tree man who disappeared after embarking on a canoe fishing trip on the West Branch of the Susquehanna River was found dead on Tuesday, according to Punxsutawney-based state police.
Matthew Paul Birmingham, 52, was reported missing after he had launched his canoe from a boat launch in Cherry Tree on Saturday, Sept. 4. at 3 p.m.
When Birmingham did not return as expected, troopers were requested to perform a welfare check. Multiple agencies including Cherry Tree Vol. Fire Co., Elk Run Vol. Fire Co., Central Vol. Fire Co., Lindsey Vol. Fire Co., Pine Creek Search & Rescue, Clearfield County K-9 Response Team, and the state Fish & Boat Commission assisted in the search.
Local kayakers had discovered an overturned canoe, Birmingham’s fishing license, fishing equipment and campsite gear while kayaking on the river.
At approximately 7 p.m. on Tuesday, troopers located the body of a male floating in the river, later determined to be Birmingham.
The Clearfield County Coroner’s office was summoned to the scene to assist in the investigation and pronounced the victim deceased. An autopsy was scheduled yesterday, Sept. 8.
According to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder, the autopsy results are pending.
The investigation is ongoing.