A local man is facing assault-related and DUI charges after an altercation with two females in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.
Conor Ean Myers, 25, of Clearfield was charged by Lawrence Township Police with strangulation and fleeing law enforcement, both felonies; simple assault, resisting arrest and driving under the influence, all misdemeanors; and summary charges of harassment and disorderly conduct.
On Jan. 1 at 12:53 a.m., police were dispatched to an assault at 14451 Clearfield Shawville Highway, the 120 Pub & Grub restaurant.
A male, later identified as Myers, called County Control and stated that his wife and another female had assaulted him. Prior to police arrival, Myers left the scene in a white SUV.
Dispatchers advised police that another caller also reported the incident, stating Myers was extremely intoxicated. Police observed Myers’ vehicle traveling west on state Route 879. Myers refused to stop his vehicle and fled to his residence on Sheridan Avenue.
Police made contact with Myers who was reportedly extremely intoxicated and irate and resisted arrest, but was eventually detained.
It was discovered that Myers had gotten into a physical fight with a female at the restaurant, and allegedly grabbed hold of her neck and throat area after the female got into a fight with another female.
Myers was arraigned in front of District Judge Michael Morris on Jan. 1 and placed in Clearfield County Jail after being unable to post $100,000 monetary bail.
Myers was released from CCJ on Monday after posting bail through Liberty Bail Bonds of DuBois.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Jan. 12 at Centralized Court.