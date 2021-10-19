MAHAFFEY — Mahaffey Borough Council on Monday discussed evaluating a roadway for the Clearfield County Conservation District’s Dirt and Gravel Program.
Councilmen Tom Beatty and Gary Brink, who are certified in the program, stated that the alley off Railroad Street will be evaluated. A resident attended last month’s council meeting to complain about the road’s condition.
In other business, Code Enforcement Officer Francis Ruffley stated that the owner of property near Sunderland Lane has been notified by the state Department of Environmental Protection regarding reports received of him dumping sewage on the property. The owner stated that he is not dumping wastewater and the trailer on the property is not being used as a residence. It is just a stationary building.
Council learned a resident is interested in placing veteran’s banners in the borough. Deb Curry will be getting information, taking responsibility for obtaining the brackets and collecting money to cover the cost of the banners. Council approved the project.
Council will received notification of the 2022 estimated allocation of Liquid Fuels is $11,979.