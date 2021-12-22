MAHAFFEY — Mahaffey Borough Council reviewed information concerning the Endless Mountains Expedition Race.
Brent Freedline of Rootstock Racing advised a portion of the course for the adventure race, scheduled for June 20-25, will pass through the borough on the West Branch of the Susquehanna River.
The race will begin by bicycle in Punxsutawney. Participants will ride to McGees Mills where they will enter canoes and paddle to Curwensville Lake.
Racers will then board bikes and ride from Curwensville to Bilger’s Rocks where they will depart and explore the park on foot. They will then bike to the Quehanna Wild Area and continue on to Ridgway.
At Ridgway, participants will again canoe, paddling down the Clarion River and finish the race in the town of Clarion.
There will be very little impact from the race to municipalities that are included in the course. The 30 projected teams, made up of two to four people, will be encouraged to patronize businesses in the towns they pass through, according to the information.
Council accepted a bid from Billsy’s Tree Cutting Service to remove and clean up 14 trees at Scout Community Park at a cost of $7,000.
A notice from the Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau reported bids were received for two properties on East Main Street including one at 346 E. Main St. that contains a blighted structure damaged in a fire several years ago. The bid was offered by Clearfield County Redevelopment Authority.
The reorganizational meeting was set by members for Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. with a monthly business meeting to follow.
Council received a request to have the borough Christmas lights be put up next year under the responsibility of Community Volunteer Fire Department of Mahaffey and under the direction of Kim Belford.
Belford will hold fundraisers to pay for all costs including the electric bill and maintenance of the lights. She will also be required to show proof of insurance.