MAHAFFEY — Mahaffey Borough Council approved the proposed 2022 budget at Monday’s meeting. There will be no increase in property taxes.
Secretary Sally Long reported the budget, a combination of the general and state road funds, expects income next year of $80,987. Expenses total $59,456.
Any resident who would like to review the spending plan should contact Long at 814-277-6649 to schedule an appointment.
Council reported it was pleased to see the former Anderson Motors building taken down. Long said the borough’s code enforcement Officer Francis Ruffley contacted Keister Miller Investments, Inc., Mahaffey, the building’s owner, to inform the company the building is uninhabitable and needed to be demolished. Long said the structure was taken down last week.
Additional information was provided concerning a resident’s request to have banners with photographs and information about the community’s veterans installed. Long said council learned the liability insurance needed to install the banners was more than a million dollars so council has canceled the project.
Long reported council will be filling seats on the Mahaffey Borough Municipal Authority at its January reorganizational meeting. Eligible residents who are interested in serving should contact Long.
Council members also approved getting information about removing several trees at Scout Community Park.