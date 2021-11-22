Clearfield Borough Council recently accepted a resignation for the purpose of retirement from Code Enforcement Officer Larry Mack.
According to published reports, Mack was hired as the borough’s overseer, inspector and investigator of local building codes and zoning laws in January 2009. His resignation is effective March 4.
Council voted unanimously to advertise to fill the code enforcement position and a council seat representing Second Ward that will be left vacant Jan. 1 when Mason Strouse assumes the position of mayor.
In a related matter, resident Jerry Aughenbaugh approached council about creating a deputy code enforcement officer position. He said having a second in command would allow the code enforcement office to concentrate on larger issues, adding he knows of other towns that have a similar position.
“Maybe you could fit this into the budget,” he said.
Resident Cory McCracken of Ogden Avenue alerted council to issue with a street curb along his yard. He said following a recent paving project, the curb is now four inches below the height of the yard. He said he is concerned about what may happen once snow starts falling.
“The plow isn’t going to know where the road and my yard is, and they could damage the yard.”
Borough Manager Leslie Stott told McCracken she would ask the borough’s street crew to investigate.
“I will have them look at the property to see if there is something we can do,” she said.
Council also approved a new parking lot on East Cherry Street for CNB Bank.