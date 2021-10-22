On Friday, the employees of the Old Town Road McDonald’s restaurant celebrated a co-worker’s special day.
Jesse Hamilton of Curwensville, who has been employed at the establishment for 30 years, turned 59. His co-workers commemorated his birthday with gifts and a cake in his favorite flavor, chocolate.
Hamilton received many well wishes, blew out the candles on his cake and opened his presents including one he requested, brown slippers.
Hamilton also brought his friends a treat in honor of the day, no-bake cookies, a favorite of the restaurant’s Director of Operations Debbie Schmidt.
Schmidt said Hamilton is a “marvelous employee.” “He comes in on time every morning. He has never missed a day of work. He comes in to work in his uniform, and he is proud to wear his uniform. He washes dishes and keeps things together here. He is one of the hardest workers we have.”
She also commented on his character. “He is just so kind to everyone, and he never forgets a thing. He keeps me on my toes.”
Hamilton said he likes his job. “I like to wash dishes,” he said, adding, “and I like to see my friends.”