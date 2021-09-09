Even at a young age, Billy Spencer heard the siren’s call of the beauty industry.
“There was just something even since I was really little that tripped my trigger when it came to the beauty industry,” Spencer said, “making people feel beautiful about themselves.”
The Grampian-born woman always wanted to open a salon. Spencer’s dream is now realized with the recent opening of Shear Volume Salon. The salon is located at 5697 Clearfield Woodland Hwy. in Bradford Township, not far from Lock Haven University’s Clearfield Campus.
“It’s something that I wanted to do since I was really little,” Spencer said. “I always knew that I would someday be a salon owner. I guess that was the goal.”
The grand opening at the end of August set the tone. There were 70 attendees at the open house. People browsed the space and could have some food.
“It was nice,” Spencer stated. “We had a good outcome. Everyone loved the place. A few new people just wanted to stop in to make an appointment.”
There are many services offered at the salon from cuts, waxing and more. Spencer specializes in hair coloring, specifically blonde.
Spencer has been in the industry for many years, previously working at another local salon, leaving to create a new space.
“It was just time, and I feel like with anybody, at any job, they get to the point where there has to be something else,” Spencer said. “It was either time to open my own salon or hang up my shears because it was time to move on.”
The owner hopes to expand in the future, adding in a third station and nail station. Spencer found the current building space on Facebook.
Carpeting was removed, walls put up and furniture brought in for the salon. It took some time to obtain the necessary materials, since many items were on backorder, Spencer stated.
The salon has an open door policy, providing a welcoming environment.
“I want it to be a very relaxing, soothing, calming place,” Spencer said. “Just a good environment. I think that’s what this town needed.”