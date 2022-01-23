PENFIELD — The Bucktail Council, BSA held the 53rd annual Polar Bear Campout and Klondike Derby competition the weekend of Jan. 21-23 at Camp Mountain Run.
Troops began registering Friday evening the thermometer registered a chilly 9 degrees.
The storm from the beginning of the week had left an ideal eight inches of snow for pulling the “dog” sleds around the competition course on Saturday. This year’s chairman, Brad Sweet of DuBois, and vice-chair Zach Garman of Reynoldsville had organized a ten station event.
On Saturday morning the troops prepared breakfast in their campsites before heading to the Stackpole Dining Hall for the flag raising handled by members of Troop 44 of Philipsburg and opening ceremonies.
Patrols were launched on their way by the camp mortar to start the Klondike competition. Each challenge station lasts for 35 minutes with five minutes to move between stations. An hour is allotted for the patrols to make their lunch on the trail with the last station completed at 4 p.m. Scoring is a 25 point maximum at each station, with a maximum possibility of 250 points.
This year’s Klondike trail started adjacent to the Algonquin campsite with a fire building/popcorn popping challenge led by Don McNutt of Brookville. From there each patrol moved on to the Happy Jack campsite where Craig Ball of DuBois and leaders of Troop 27 had prepared problems in knots and lashings. This year’s challenge/bonus knot was the rolling hitch.
Next the Scouts were down the hill to the Blackhawk campsite for a sled race that was organized by Rob Ball of DuBois and other Troop 27 leaders. Headed south through camp the patrols arrived at station 4 at the director’s cabin for a fun event in Tomahawk throwing monitored by Kelly Shaffer of St. Marys and several members of Troop 64 of Brockville. The last morning event was next door at Gilmore Lodge for testing the patrols on their first aid skills. The problems and skills here were arranged by Terry Detsch from St. Marys.
The patrols then settled in to prepare their lunch either on an open fire or a camp stove. Menus vary, but the trail staff judges the preparations in case a tie breaker is needed.
After lunch scouts went to station 6 located at the Gilmore pavilion where the patrols are tested on their knowledge and abilities in tree and animal identification run by Jim Davis of Clearfield. The next step on the trek is to the west edge of camp to the rifle range. Each scout gets five shots with a .22 target rifle at a 25-foot range target. Safety and scoring were handled by Bernie Snyder and Kristyn Trump of DuBois.
Arriving at station 8 in the Shoshone campsite the patrols were tested on the use of signs, signals and codes created by Lou Salzer of Brockway. Station 9 featured specific skills used in wilderness survival that were prepared by members of the Ah’Tic Lodge Order of the Arrow led by Lee Knox from Falls Creek. Citizenship knowledge was being tested at the next station adjacent Hallstrom Lodge prepared by Kathy Matts of Falls Creek and Ryan Sayers of Clearfield.
At the conclusion of the Klondike competition, Scouts and leaders headed back to the Stackpole Dining Hall for a Scout Vespers service led by Pastor David Koehler of the Beechwoods Presbyterian church. Shortly after Vespers the scores were tabulated for the Klondike Derby and the award ceremony was also held at Stackpole Hall.
The top three patrols from each station were recognized with certificates and then the overall medals and certificates were presented to the winning patrols. With a total of 195.25 points the Mello Yello patrol of Troop 35 earned third place. Achieving another 0.50 points for a total of 195.75 was the 777 patrol from Troops 271, 247 and 27. Achieving first place honors for this year was the Wolf Patrol of Troops 83 and 72 with a grand total score of 205.
There were 136 scouts and 48 leaders at this year’s event. Commemorative patches and Overnighter strips will be sent to the units for individual distribution. Weather data for the weekend included a low temperature of -10 degrees and a high of 20 degrees.
The Polar Bear weekend was sponsored by Stoltz Toyota of DuBois that involved 17 troops and 22 patrols. This year’s attendees were Troops 2 and 9, Clearfield; Troops 26,27,35 and 36, DuBois; Troop 43, West Decatur; Troop 44, Philipsburg; Troop 46, Morrisdale; Troop 83, Johnsonburg; Troop 93, Ridgway; Troop 94, Kersey; Troop 199, St. Marys; Troops 245 and 247 Punxsutawney; Troop 271, Falls Creek.