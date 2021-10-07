MORRISDALE — At Wednesday’s Morris Township Supervisors meeting, Supervisor James Williams announced two local fire company’s are hosting events in celebration of fire prevention week.
Grassflat Fire Co.’s open house is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9, from 1-4 p.m. Residents are invited to attend the event to enjoy free refreshments, view the company’s apparatus and meet local firefighters.
The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resource’s Smokey Bear will attend, and there will be an opportunity from 2-4 p.m. to test the impaired driving simulator. The state police will conduct a demonstration of child safety seat installation. There will also be, weather permitting, a Stat MedEvac helicopter landing. Information about exact arrival times will be posted on the company’s Facebook page.
Morris Township Vol. Fire Department will host an open house on Sunday, Oct. 10, from 2-4 p.m.
“Everyone is welcome to attend both events,” Williams said.