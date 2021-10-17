Christmas will be a lot jollier for Clearfield County’s less fortunate children thanks to a group of bikers dedicated to that mission and the generosity of county residents.
Saturday, volunteers from two local motorcycle organizations — the Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education Chinklacamoose Clearfield County Chapter and the Clearfield Cycle Club — utilized more than $13,000 their members collected over eight days of helmet drives held during September and October in the Clearfield-Curwensville area.
The funds, donated to its Bikes for a Cause program, were used to purchase toys for the Salvation Army of Clearfield’s annual Angel Tree program and food for its senior citizen food baskets and the organization’s food pantry.
ABATE President Tobey Wingard said, “Our volunteers worked really hard this year. We topped last year’s amount raised during the helmet drive. The funds are really going to help the Salvation Army with its programs. I hope we can keep on doing this for many years to come.”
This is the sixth annual year for the Bikes for a Cause program to benefit the Salvation Army.
Wingard thanked those who volunteered for the drive and shopping; residents for providing generous donations; Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Clearfield, for working with the club and helping it to get the most toys and food for the dollars spent; and Grice Gun Shop Inc., Clearfield, for providing a truck to haul purchases from the store to the Salvation Army.
Salvation Army of Clearfield Captain Laurie Greenfield told the volunteers who unloaded the truck during Saturday morning’s rain how thankful she is for their clubs’ effort.
“We are honored to be blessed year-after-year through this partnership. When I see you bringing the toys in, I picture the happy faces of the kids who are going to receive them. I know they will have a great Christmas.”
She said of the food donation, “We will use a lot of what has been donated today in the Christmas food boxes. What we’ve receive today will not only help kids have a better Christmas but our seniors as well. The boxes will help them through a difficult time.” She said what is leftover from the baskets would be used to stock the Salvation Army’s food pantry.
Greenfield reminded county residents Angel Trees will be displayed beginning Friday, Oct. 22. She said right now the locations are Walmart, CNB Bank, Any Time Fitness, Carns Equipment, Billy’s Burgerland and other local businesses may be added.
Tags, especially for those hoping to make purchases for a group of children, are available by contacting Greenfield at the Salvation Army, 814-765-4981.
Gifts will be due back on Dec. 3. They will be distributed Dec. 16-17.
Currently the amount of children and seniors who registered for toys or food,during the event held over several days at the Salvation of Clearfield is similar to last year, but Greenfield said she believes because of nice and mostly warm weather during the first half of October, some who should have registered may not be thinking that Christmas is just over two months away.
Those who have not signed their children up for the angel tree program that provides gifts for children age infant to 12 can contact the Salvation Army to make an appointment to register.
Greenfield said right now she is uncertain how the Salvation Army of Clearfield’s Red Kettle Campaign will be this year. She is still seeking volunteers and locations to host kettles.
“We desperately need kettle workers. We have lost a lot of volunteers in the last few years.” Both groups and individuals are welcome, she explained. “We welcome both individuals and groups to volunteers. They can do a few days or a few hours. It’s up to them. The more volunteers we get, the further we can stretch the dollars collected.”
Any resident who would like to make a donation to the Salvation Army’s program can send them to the organization at P.O. 987, 119 Byers St., Clearfield, PA 16830.