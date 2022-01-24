CURWENSVILLE — The Clearfield County Public Library has announced its mobile services unit schedule for February.
- Tuesday, Feb. 1, The Rock Church, West Decatur, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
- Wednesday, Feb. 2, Penfield Grange hall, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
- Thursday, Feb. 3, Graystone Court, Clearfield, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Veterans of Foreign Wars, Leigey-Renaud Post 8386, Frenchville, 2-4 p.m.
- Monday, Feb. 7, Kylertown Center for Active Living, 10 a.m. to noon and Mt. View Market, Kylertown, noon to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 8, Mahaffey Firehall, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wednesday, Feb. 9, Mint Condition, Grampian, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Feb. 10, Shepherd of the Hills, Karthaus, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Monday, Feb. 14, LaJose Hotel, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 15, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, Irvona, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wednesday, Feb. 16, VFW Richard L. Beers Post 7043, Coalport, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 18, Madera Firehall, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Coffee N Bananas, 2-4:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 22, The Rock Church, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wednesday, Feb. 23, Blackwood Auctions, Luthersburg, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Penfield Grange hall, 1:30-4 p.m.
- Thursday, Feb. 24, Graystone Court, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Frenchville VFW, 2-4 p.m.
- Monday, Feb. 28, Kylertown Center for Active Living, 10 a.m. to noon and Mt. View Market, noon to 4 p.m
.