PHILIPSBURG — The Holt Memorial Library will be full of reading, songs and other activities with the return of Preschool Storytime.
The program, geared toward children ages three to five, starts in full swing Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 10:30 a.m. Staff members are excited for its return.
“I’m looking forward to it,” said Youth Services Assistant Brandie Shingledecker.
Preschool Storytime usually kicks of with some singing, has two to three stories and ends with a craft, games, or learning center, according to Shingledecker. The learning center may consist of matching activities.
The library did hold a Preschool Outdoor Storytime Wednesday. However, the rain and flash flood watch interfered with plans.
Each week, there is a theme. Wednesday’s theme was Laugh Out Loud. The theme for Sept. 8 is Dinosaurs.
People can register for Preschool Storytime by calling 814-342-1987. Registration helps the library know how much supplies to have on hand. It also aids in determining numbers. The program currently has no cap.
“We haven’t picked a number to cap it,” Shingledecker said. “If we get large numbers, we’ll probably break it down into smaller groups.”
As of Wednesday, the library staff are required to wear masks. However, masks are optional for vaccinated individuals.
Last year, the program did not occur in light of the pandemic. The library is getting back into in-person programs, Shingledecker noted.
Mother Goose on the Loose, a program designed for those zero to three years old, will not start until Oct. 7. The program will take place on Thursdays from 2 to 2:30 p.m.
“We’re trying to ease into things,” Shingledecker said.
Throughout the programs, there are occasionally special guests, such as firefighters. There will also be a program for older kids ages five to 13 on Thursdays starting in October.
Programs such as Preschool Storytime and Mother Goose on the Loose hold many benefits. They allow new community members to meet and connect with other families, Shingledecker stated. The programs also are educational.
“These programs they’re educational and they’re social,” said Shingledecker. “We also want to instill a love of reading.”