The ACLU of Pennsylvania on Thursday filed a lawsuit in Clearfield County Court against the Clearfield County Commissioners for allegedly failing to follow state law when the commissioners voted to approve contracts with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the private prison company GEO Group to open the Moshannon Valley Correctional Facility for immigration detention.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of two persons — Timothy Smith and Yvonne Reedy, no addresses provided — and the immigrants’ rights group, Juntos.
The commissioners approved the two contracts on Sept. 28 but did not publicly post an agenda in advance of the meeting, as required by the state’s Sunshine Act.
According to the Clearfield County.org website, there were two action items related to ICE and the former prison listed under “New Business” on the agenda posted for the Sept. 14 meeting. However, at that meeting, Commissioner John Sobel asked that both motions be tabled until the next meeting scheduled for Sept. 28.
Commissioners said at the time that one of the parties involved informed them after 10 a.m. on Sept. 13 that they would not be ready to provide requested items; therefore, they could not take action and it was too late to change the agenda.
The lawsuit states that commissioners only provided public notice that a meeting would be held on Sept. 28, without offering specifics of the commissioners’ agenda. There is no agenda listed on the county’s website for the Sept. 28 meeting.
Commissioners took official action at the Sept. 28 meeting, approving an Intergovernmental Service Agreement with ICE and a Services Contract between the county and GEO.
The lawsuit states that, if the plaintiffs had known the discussion about the contracts would occur at that meeting, they would have attended and “sought to voice their perspectives.”
The plaintiffs in the case are seeking the court declare that the county commissioners violated the Sunshine Act; declare the agreements are void; issue a preliminary injunction preventing the agreements be implemented; issue an injunction directing the county to invalidate the agreements; issue a permanent injunction to prevent the commissioners from taking action on the agreements unless all Sunshine Act requirements are followed; and pay for all plaintiff attorney’s fees and costs related to the lawsuit.
The GEO prison near Philipsburg has a 1,876-bed capacity. In January, the Bureau of Prisons announced it was not going to renew the contract with the facility, resulting in the prison’s closure.
Attorneys Witold Walczak and Vanessa Stine, ACLU of Pennsylvania, and pro bono counsel filed the suit.
Clearfield County Commissioner Dave Glass on Thursday afternoon said the commissioners do not comment on pending litigation.