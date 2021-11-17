Lawrence Township Supervisors approved the purchase of new Tasers, rifles and biological masks for the police department using COVID-19 relief money at its meeting last night.
The supervisors purchased 13 each of M4 rifles, Tasers, and safety kits with biological masks, which are similar to gas masks.
The purchase would allow each member of the police department to have their own equipment so they wouldn’t have to share them with other officers, reducing the chance of spreading infection, Chief Douglas Clark said.
For example, the department currently only has five Tasers, which are shared between the officers, Clark said.
The 13 Tasers cost $28,111, the Colt M4 Carbines cost $15,958 and the safety kits and gas masks cost $8,345.
The township is using American Recovery and Reinvestment Act grant funds to purchase the equipment.
Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner asked Clark if the township would be trading in its old Tasers. Clark said the company would give the township money for them, and then they would likely be destroyed.
Clark said he is going to look into perhaps giving the old Tasers to the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department because their Tasers are even older than the township’s.
Ruffner agreed.
“Sometimes its good to take care of our neighbors,” Ruffner said.
The township is also looking into purchasing additional training for the police department, but Clark said he has to check on the prices before they can make a final decision.
The new equipment purchase was approved on a 2-0 vote. Supervisor Randy Powell and Ruffner voted in favor, Supervisor Brian Collins was absent.
In other business, Clark presented the police department’s statistics for the month of October.
He said there were 98 criminal arrests, eight DUI arrests, 17 drug arrests, 137 traffic arrests 137, traffic stops 131, 98 warnings, 40 court hearings, served 75 subpoenas, served 39 warrants and the department had 1,172 incidents, which is up from the 1,006 in October of 2020.
The Officer of the Month was Officer Zachary Cowan.