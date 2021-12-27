Lawrence Township Supervisors recently adopted a $5 million spending plan for 2022 budget with no tax increase.
At the board’s recent meeting, the budget was approved with property tax structure to remain at 18 mills. A resident whose home is appraised at $100,000 will pay about $450 in real estate taxes.
“There is no increase in taxes. We were able to maintain a total line on spending,” Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said.
When the tentative budget was approved at the board’s Dec. 7 meeting, Secretary/Treasurer Barbara Shaffner said there are no major changes from the current year’s budget.
Information in a previously published article noted, the police department’s budget is $1,529,788 — accounting for about 30 percent of the township’s expenses.
Other larger expenses include $868,428 for roads and bridges, $835,652 for general government expenditures, $275,955 for the fire department, $444,249 for recycling, $113,727 for code enforcement, $90,000 for general service-highways, $86,287 for snow removal, $50,880 for parks, and $14,250 for street lights.
Revenue expected for the 2022 budget includes $2,173,512 in local tax revenue. The breakdown is $1,027512 in real estate tax revenue, $200,000 from the local services tax, $550,000 from the earned income tax and $85,000 from the real estate transfer tax.
The township also planned $2,314,683 in non-revenue receipts, which includes $323,000 in American Recovery Act funds, $354,434 in local grants/Clearfield County Conservation District grants, $396,762 in grants from the state Department of Environmental Protection, $195,000 from Act 13, natural gas impact fees, $141,143 from prior year Act 13 fees, $145,000 in pension contributions, $106,747 from the Clearfield Area School District for the school resource officer and $149,486 from prior year fund balance.
The township’s state Liquid Fuels budget is $509,293, of which $295,000 for roads and bridges, $88,000 is budgeted for snow removal, $84,093 for capital purchases, $32,000 for repairs, and $10,000 for signs and signals.