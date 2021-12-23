Officials from the Clearfield-Lawrence Township Airport requested Lawrence Township Supervisors reconsider the amount of its annual stipend to the airport.
Airport Manager Jerry Kaufield and Clearfield-Lawrence Township Joint Airport Authority Chairman David Schultz attended Tuesday’s meeting to make a request.
Kaufield said the airport is utilized frequently by business representatives who fly in and out of the airport when they are traveling to and from Clearfield area locations. While they are in the county, they patronize local establishments that offer lodging, food and entertainment.
“They generate thousands in income for this area,” Kaufield said.
Schultz told the board they are dissatisfied with the $5,000 allocation included in the township’s 2022 budget. He said the airport received no funding from the township last year because the authority’s chairman did not make a request for funding.
“The township has a $5 million budget. I’m asking you restore the $10,000 request. That’s 0.2 percent of the overall budget,” Schultz said.
While the airport is eligible for federal and state grants to upgrade its facilities and equipment, the only funds it receives for operating expenses is from fuel sales and hangar rentals and stipends from Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township.
“Payroll, insurance, engineering and legal fees are not covered by grants. Those all cost money, and those costs are going up. The board is not frivolous and has been looking for ways to cut costs, but we are not a for-profit entity. We need that $10,000 restored to help with costs,” he explained.
Schultz asked the board to consider increasing funding for 2022. “I’d like you to consider it when you are considering the budget. Even a few extra thousand would help,” he said.
The board took no action on Schultz’s request.