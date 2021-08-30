AUSTIN — This weekend, the park staff at Sinnemahoning State Park are offering a full line-up of programs to celebrate Labor Day with something for everyone to enjoy.
Programs on Saturday, Sept. 4, will feature critters for kids, including Crayfish Crazy, from 11 a.m. to noon, at 40 Maples Day Use Area; Monarch Butterfly Tagging, 3-4:30 p.m., at the Wildlife Center; Family Owl Craft, 7-7:30 p.m., at the campground amphitheater; and “Magic of the Snowy Owl” nature movie, 7:45-9 p.m. at the campground’s amphitheater.
On Sunday, Sept. 5, park programs will take to the skies with Monarch Butterfly Tagging, 3-4:30 p.m., at the Wildlife Center; Night Skies of Sinnemahoning presentation, 7-7:45 p.m. at the campground’s amphitheater, and stargazing, 9-10:30 p.m. at the Wildlife Viewing Area just north of the park office.
Also on Sunday, Sept. 5, and Monday, Sept. 6, escape to the lake with a boating program on the George B. Stevenson Dam. Pontoon boat tours will be offered both days at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and noon. Registration is recommended for the boating programs and tours.
End the holiday weekend Monday, Sept. 6, with a splash with kayak games for older kids and adults, from 2-3:30 p.m.
To register for any program or for more information, visit the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ calendar of events at http://events.dcnr.pa.gov/calendar.