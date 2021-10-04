The annual King of the Mountain bicycle race will be held Sunday, Oct. 10 in Clearfield.
Registration will begin at 11 a.m. at the Clearfield Driving Park, 5615 Park St., Clearfield. The fee is $30 per racer.
The race gets underway at noon. Riders will be assigned starting times at 30-second intervals at registration. All participants must report to the registration table prior to the start of the race to receive their starting times and timing chips.
The course proceeds along U.S. Route 322 for five miles uphill and returns to Clearfield along the same route. Prizes are awarded in both male and female divisions. First place winners receive $250 each, second place, $100 and third, $50. Medals will be presented in age and gender groups and bicycle categories.
Helmets must be worn by all race participants. Local fire, police and volunteers will be placed along the route to assist riders.
New this year is a children’s division open to kids younger than age 12. The registration fee is $12 per child. Kids will ride around the track in front of the fair stage at the driving park. Participants will be organized by their age and bicycle type. Organizers said kids riding balance bikes and bicycles with training wheels are invited to participate. Medals will be awarded to all participants. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place in all divisions.
This is the 20th anniversary of the competition that benefits the purchase of materials for Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County’s projects. Habitat for Humanity helps Clearfield County residents in need secure safe housing with an affordable mortgage, aiding them in building a better life for themselves and their families.
With community support, Habitat homeowners achieve strength, stability and independence.
Habitat for Humanity Director of Operations Meri Collins said the race follows Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County’s President John Farr’s return to Clearfield after his 900 mile Bike2Build fundraiser journey from South Carolina to Clearfield. “John calls this race his cool down,” she said.
An awards ceremony will follow the conclusion of the race. There will be live music, food and awards, Collins noted.
For additional information about the race call 814-503-0536 or email hello@clearfieldhabitat.com. Information is also available on the website at www.kingofthemountain.org.