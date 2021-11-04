CURWENSVILLE — Republican Mark Kelly was elected to the Pike Township Board of Supervisors in Tuesday’s municipal election.
Kelly received 402 votes with 70.53 percent of the votes cast. His opponent, Democrat Louis Michael Donahue, earned 166 or 29.12 percent. There were two write-in votes.
Kelly will serve a six-year term. Current Supervisor Dave Kephart did not seek re-election.
Republican Tina Evanko, who was unopposed, received 546 votes for the township’s tax collector, or 99.64 percent of the votes cast.
There were 12 write-in votes for the township’s six-year auditor position, 10 votes for the four-year auditor and nine write-in votes for the two-year auditor’s seat.
The township’s constable position also received nine write-in votes.
All vote totals are unofficial until they have been certified by the Clearfield County Board of Elections, a process that is expected to begin in approximately seven to 10 days.