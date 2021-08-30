Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Clearfield, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Montour, Northern Centre, Northern Clinton, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Somerset, Southern Centre, Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Union and York. * From Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. * Torrential rainfall associated with the remnants of Ida combined already-wet soils will increase the likelihood of significant flash and urban flooding for much of the watch area. Rainfall totals of 4 to 6 inches are forecast across south-central Pennsylvania with locally higher amounts or 7 or 8 inches possible. The rainfall amounts will taper off from south to north, with much lower amounts expected north of State College and Williamsport. * Roads and bridges may become impassable and homes may be flooded. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood and Flood Warnings be issued. &&