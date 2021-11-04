MORRISDALE — Morris Township supervisors agreed to hold off on seeking a full time code enforcement officer after part time Code Enforcement Officer Josiah Jones, who is also a township supervisor, gave his report.
Jones assumed the role in September and is paid at a rate of $15 an hour. He has issued four citations, he reported at a recent meeting. Three have hearings.
“So far, it’s been pretty effective,” Jones said.
When issuing a citation, he includes the section of ordinance in violation and the fines associated should action not be taken. Using certified mail offers more material to use in a potential hearing. It also avoids the time drain of interacting with those being potentially cited.
“Once that’s delivered, then I know that I can cite them,” Jones said.
Property owner John McMullen appeared at the meeting regarding a delivered letter.
“Nobody asked me to look at it. How did they look at this property and condemn it without getting up to the property?” McMullen asked.
Jones noted he saw it from the road. The matter will require further interactions between the two parties.
During the meeting, Supervisor John Saggese asked if the township will be moving forward with hiring another code enforcement officer. If so, Saggese stated this person should live outside of the township in order to offer fair treatment to residents.
Jones replied a supervisor should have a badge number just in case. He also claimed he is acting fairly. Saggese noted he was not accusing Jones of being unfair.
“I’m doing my best with what time I have to do this,” Jones said.
Jones recently suggested looking into and updating a part of the nuisance ordinance. It should include other junk “vehicles.” Added items would include all-terrain vehicles, utility-terrain vehicles, campers and recreational vehicles. Supervisors approved advertising for the amendments.
Jones commented on his experience taking on the role of code enforcement officer.
“It’s not something I want to do, but I’m kind of having a little bit of fun doing it. It’s going to clean up our township and that’s really important to me,” he said. “Again, I’m not going to do it full time, but I don’t think we need it full time if we’re getting the effectiveness out of it like we are right now.”