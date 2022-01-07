Dave Johnson was retained as chairman of the Pine Township Board of Supervisors. Tamilyn Henry will continue as vice chairwoman.
The two were re-elected at Monday’s reorganizational meeting.
Carol Romanski will continue as the township’s secretary/treasurer. Heather Bozovich will remain the township’s solicitor.
Larry Renner was named chairman of the township’s vacancy board; Johnson, township representative to the Clearfield County Tax Collection Committee and Henry the alternate; and Keystone Collections as the wage tax collector.
Johnson was named the township’s emergency management coordinator, roadmaster, PA One Call representative, Federal Emergency Management Agency floodplain manager and Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors voting delegate.
Lawrence Township Tax Collector Kelly McCracken will serve as the township’s tax collector through an agreement with Lawrence Township.
The board also named the Clearfield County Sewage Agency/Hess & Fisher Engineers as the township’s sewage enforcement agency; Walter Hopkins & Co. LLC, as accountant; Riverview Bank, depository; and Bureau Veritas, building permits.
Supervisors’ salaries were set at $100 per meeting, not to exceed an annual amount of $1,875 per calendar year. The secretary/treasurer’s wages were set at $150 per meeting and $15 per hour for work done outside of a meeting. The mileage reimbursement rate for personal vehicles used for township business was set at 58.5 cents per mile — the rate allowed by the Internal Revenue Service. The rate for laborers will be $15 per hour.
The supervisors set meeting dates as the fourth Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. except during the months of November and December. Tentative dates for those meetings were set as Wednesday, Nov. 16, and Wednesday, Dec. 14.