JANICE S. BARLETTA
Janice Smith Barletta, 84, of Clearfield passed away on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 at the Penn Highlands Hospital in DuBois.
She was born on March 11, 1937 in Big Run, the youngest daughter of the late Fred and Mildred (McGree) Smith.
Janice worked as an executive secretary at NCR of Dayton, Ohio, before raising her family. As her children grew up, she worked for many years as a realtor with Amon, Shimmel, & Walsh Relators of Clearfield. She also worked periodically for the U.S. Census Bureau. In her later years, she worked for the Curwensville Library, and the American Red Cross of Clearfield/Jefferson County.
She volunteered at the women’s shelter in Clearfield, and for many years up to present at the Clearfield County Historical Society.
She was a member of the Clearfield NON Club, and enjoyed spending time at the senior center, playing in her card club, and nurturing her faith in Bible study groups. She loved music and the performing arts, and regularly attended Community Concerts, and plays at the Clearfield Arts Studio Theater (CAST).
She is survived by her children, Michele Thomas and husband Terry, Michael Barletta and wife Carla Dupre, and Julia Hazel; and her grandchildren, Marissa Thomas, Cameron Thomas, Maxwell Hazel, and Quintin Hazel.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Robert Smith, Richard Smith, William Smith, Elaine Morrison, Lois Cook, and Clifford Smith.
Friends will be received at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield, on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Mass of Christian burial will be said at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield on Friday at 1:30 p.m. with Fr. Brandon M. Kleckner as celebrant.
Privately, Janice will be interred with her parents in the McClure Cemetery, Big Run.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to American Red Cross, 109 N. Brady St., DuBois, PA 15801.
