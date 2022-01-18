JAMES A. SOUTHARD
HOLLIDAYSBURG –James A. “Jim” Southard, 93, formerly of Philipsburg and State College, died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at Garvey Manor, Hollidaysburg.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at 11 a.m., at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 400 S. 4th. St., Philipsburg, with the Rev. Michael Pleva, celebrant.
Visitation will be on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, from 4-6 p.m., at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg.
Interment will be in Philipsburg Cemetery.
A complete obituary will be published in Thursday’s edition of the Progress.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.