IRVONA — Saturday, Sept. 11, will mark the 20th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington D.C. and Shanksville. While the nation pays tribute to the bravery of those men and women, in Irvona a long-anticipated dream to permanently memorialize a native daughter and the work of four of the borough’s sons — members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation — will be officially realized.
The Irvona Borough Holiday Decorating Committee will dedicate its 9-11 memorial on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the site located at Elderberry Park. The park is located at 5 Railroad St., Irvona.
The ceremony is open to the public. Those attending should bring chairs. Members of the Irvona Fire Co. will assist guests with parking their vehicles. Refreshments will be served following the conclusion of the ceremony.
There will be a number of speakers, music and a wreath laying and memorial ceremony by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Richard L. Beers Post No. 7043.
For those unable to attend, the ceremony will be live streamed on the IBHDC’s Facebook page.
For a number of years, IBHDC has been working to establish a permanent monument at the park. The borough was home to Mary Ellen Tiesi –believed to be the only Clearfield County native who perished in the terrorist attacks.
The committee has raised capital to pay for the monument, site preparation and landscaping believed to eventually cost more than $10,000. Those funds have been garnered a few hundred dollars at a time by using proven money-makers such as food sales, raffles and other activites at events in Irvona — such as the annual Irvona Yard Sale.
“The committee is very blessed to have had so much support in accomplishing this project. Without the help of the community and others who donated we wouldn’t have been able to do this,” IBHDC Secretary Cate Hutton said.
The memorial features two approximately five-foot high stone pillars on a base with a section of metal from the World Trade Center connecting the two pillars. It is engraved with information about the attacks on the front and at the back is an engraved section in memory of Tiesi.
Tiesi lost her life when the World Trade Center’s South Tower crumbled following the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center buildings on Sept. 11, 2001.
Tiesi, a 1980 graduate of Glendale High School, worked on the 105th floor in the South Tower. After the plane hit the tower early on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, she was exiting using the tower’s stairs, with a friend, when they stopped to wait for Tiesi’s boss. Tiesi’s friend and her boss, who had a heart condition, opted to take the elevator while Tiesi continued on the stairs. Her friend and boss made it out of the tower, Tiesi did not.
Through tremendous effort by the late borough Mayor John “P.J.” Patterson, the borough received a piece of steel from the World Trade Center structures. Patterson, borough council and the committee originally hoped to incorporate the piece of steel into a bridge on state Route 53 in the borough, but was unable to do so because of various restrictions. Work then began to feature the steel as part of a memorial to the tragedy.
“Because of all that P.J. did and to remember Mary Ellen and Sept. 11 that’s why we worked to make sure this became a reality,” IBHDC Secretary Cate Hutton said. “We want people to know we remember and that we are standing strong here in Irvona. This memorial is a good way for people to see that.”