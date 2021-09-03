CURWENSVILLE — A ribbon cutting ceremony in celebration of the new inclusive playground equipment will be held Saturday, Sept. 4 at 2 p.m. at Irvin Park. The park is located along Irvin Park Road in Curwensville.
Recently the second phase of the Irvin Park inclusive playground project was completed.
The project began several years ago. In 2018 a local family, whose child has cerebral palsy, contacted the Curwensville Borough office and inquired if the borough would be able to provide handicapped-accessible playground equipment at Irvin Park.
Borough council members and members from the Curwensville Regional Development Corporation/Curwensville Blueprints Community began researching options, equipment and funding to complete the playground.
Playground equipment suppliers were contacted to discuss equipment options and project costs. To help make the accessible playground project more affordable, a decision was made to divide the new accessible playground equipment purchases and park preparation into three phases.
The first phase, which comprised of engineered wood fiber surfacing, a swing set that included a wheelchair-accessible swing, two American Institute of Architects seats and two belt seats, was installed in October 2019. Funding for this project was provided by community donations.
The second phase, which was installed in July 2021, consists of an accessible whirl, rhythm wall, bing boing and a cozy cocoon. The community again provided funding to help pay for the project along with receipt of a Let’s Play Community Construction grant from KABOOM!
The borough is currently accepting donations for the third and final phase that will include an aeroglider with a wheelchair ramp that includes interactive play panels.
Dee Holland of the CARE committee noted, “The benefits of an accessible/inclusive playground are children who have mobility or other challenges are able to play and be children just like everyone else. Children with mobility issues have the same desire to climb, slide, socialize, pretend and have fun. By playing together, children with and without disabilities learn to appreciate each other’s similarities and abilities. This encourages empathy as well as social and emotional skills.”
She also noted, “It is not just children who benefit. There are parents and grandparents with mobility issues that can benefit from an accessible playground because these playgrounds allow them to go to the park with their child or grandchild and spend time together.”