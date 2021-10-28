Voters have a choice of two candidates in the Clearfield County Prothonotary race. Incumbent Brian Spencer, a Republican, will face off against Democrat Curtis Campman.
The Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts Office issues passports, swears in local officials and holds responsibility for all civil and criminal court-related documents. Both candidates answered a series of questions regarding their desire for the position.
Spencer, who held the office since 2013 for a total of two terms, hopes to continue with technological improvements and increasing the efficiency within the office if elected for a third term.
“There are some current upgrades being implemented, and the future of the office is bright,” Spencer said. “I have ideas to continue pushing the office further into the future with a new Web-Portal and E-filing in the future.”
He has enjoyed watching his proposed technological ideas come to fruition and creating new revenue streams through software implementation. The office plans to launch a new subscription-based Web Portal that allows attorneys and others to view documents from the comforts of home, Spencer stated.
“It is important to know that we are moving forward in the office and helping drive down the tax burden at the same time,” Spencer said.
Spencer attended DuBois Business College, eventually transferring to Thiel College to obtain a degree in political science with a minor in accounting. He is also actively involved in the community, both as a member and holding leadership roles in multiple organizations over the years.
Curtis Campman credits some of his interest in government to his family. Prior to running his first campaign in 2017, he took part in other campaigns on both party tickets, such as that of state Rep. Tommy Sankey, R-Clearfield/Cambria.
“I also have always felt the need to serve in some sort of civic duty to my fellow man, and I see no better way of doing that than being a public servant to the citizens of Clearfield County,” Campman stated.
His qualifications include helping in daily operations at the family business, Jim’s Sports Center. Handling fortune 500 companies, he followed strict order protocols via phone/fax and eventually exclusively online. He also upholds a strong work ethic.
“As a laborer at the Walmart Distribution Center, I have learned hard work and keeping my nose to the grind to make sure that all product is filled in a timely and correct manner,” Campman stated. “If it is not, sometimes days will run longer.”
As a football and basketball coach at Clearfield Area High School for 15 years, he said he understands how to help people work as one towards a common goal.
Campman described some of his plans should he be elected.
“I would first change the accessibility of the office,” he said. “I have heard from many individuals in the community that the customer service within the office could be improved. I would provide first hand help to anyone that would walk in the doors of the Prothonotary’s Office.”