HOUTZDALE — The Eureka Event Venue and Visit Clearfield County are hosting an inaugural chili bowl competition Saturday, Jan. 15, from 3–7 p.m. at The Eureka, 703 Hannah St., downtown Houtzdale.
The event is expected to have more than 10 chili contestants competing and sharing their best chili-making skills to help support PennsylvaniaWounded Warriors Inc. along with trying to win an award for having the best chili in their division.
The master judge for the competition is the one and only, Pat Domico.
Several awards for best chili will be given. They are best chili –restaurant division; best chili, home-cooked; and humanitarian award given to the contestant that collects the most funds for Pennsylvania Wounded Warrior Inc.
Admission is $5 at the door. Included in the cost of admission is the opportunity for visitors to taste test all the varieties of chili offered. Each person in attendance can make a difference because their donations will be counted as a vote for the humanitarian award.
A container will be placed next to each chili contestant. Visitors can place monetary donations into these containers for the cooks they believe offer the best chili. The table with the most donations will be awarded the humanitarian award.
Angel Walk Winery, Boxcar Brew Works, Uncle D’s Sassy Glass Winery, Excise Distillery, and Starr Hill Vineyard and Winery will also have displays at the Chili Bowl event offering tastings to help visitors cool off the heat from the amazing chili that will be offered. Those sampling or purchasing alcohol must be age 21 or older. Alcohol purchased may be enjoyed in the lounge area. There will also be many other specialty vendors selling crafts and goods.
The lounge area will be available for football fans to watch the first playoff game on television during the event. Plenty of other food and drink items will be available for sale during the Chili Bowl including pierogies, polish platters, sloppy joes, hot dogs and more.
Eureka Event Venue Owner Josh Berndt said, “We are really excited to start a major event like this in the Houtzdale area. Our community deserves to be noticed for the changes and accomplishments we are making as we revitalize the downtown, and we believe holding events like this will help get the word out and provide an awareness of what Houtzdale has to offer.”
“We wanted to offer the community a fun-filled event during the month of January because there isn’t much going on at this time of year. We also wanted to plan an event to support the Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors because of how much they do for veterans,” said Visit Clearfield County Executive Director Josiah Jones.
Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, Inc. was founded on one major goal –to help more than 1,000 veterans and families each year with over $1 million in assistance. It provides emergency financial assistance to veterans to help pay for housing, utilities, transportation, medical and other expenses.
Pennsylvania’s veterans have served their nation in every conflict. Many of these men and women are recovering physically, mentally, or emotionally at a military hospital, Veteran’s Administration medical facility or with their families at home – and are in need of financial support. Through generous donations, the PA Wounded Warriors, Inc can assist our Pennsylvania veterans.
For more information on the Chili Bowl, to purchase tickets or become a vendor, contact Visit Clearfield County at 814-765-5734 or email ccrta@visitclearfieldcounty.org.
For more information about Visit Clearfield County, visit 208 plaza Dr., Clearfield, or visit its website at www.visitclearfieldcounty.org. Visit Clearfield County updates, events and happenings are posted on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.