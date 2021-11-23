Unexpected ice built up on Interstate 80 just after midnight on Tuesday, causing three crashes and closure of several miles of the highway.
Lawrence Township Fire Company No. 1 was dispatched for a commercial vehicle crash at 12:18 a.m. and the highway was closed by 12:30 a.m., Deputy Director Steve Smith of Clearfield County Emergency Services said.
He said the highway was closed from exit 120 in Lawrence Township to the Jefferson County line.
Smith said he was not on scene but was told the crashes were caused by icy conditions on the roadway. He said some snow was forecasted, but the icy conditions were not predicted.
“There were snow showers in the area overnight as the coldest air of the season swept across northwest Pennsylvania,” Dan DePodwin, director for Forecast Operations for Accuweather said.
The weather caused call volume at the 911 center to be higher than usual. Smith said for the two hours he was in the office, the 911 Center received 50 to 60 calls, which is about the amount it normally receives for a 12-hour shift.
He said the highway was reopened by about 6 a.m.
According to Christina Gibbs, community relations coordinator for the state Department of Transportation District 10, there was a vehicle over an embankment betweeen exits 90 and 120 and two tractor trailers crashed between exits exits 90-97.
Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department responded to mile marker 95 for a crash involving multiple vehicles, with a possible medical treatment.
Official crash reports from the state police at Clearfield and DuBois were not received before press time on Tuesday.
Wednesday is one of the busiest car travel days of the year and DePodwin said dry weather is expected across the state tomorrow with temperatures in the 40s before a cold front approaches on Thanksgiving night.
The cold front is expected to bring rain showers Thursday night, which could change to snow by daybreak on Friday.
“Travel conditions late Thursday night and Friday can quickly become slippery due to falling temperatures and snow showers that quickly coat the ground,” DePodwin said.