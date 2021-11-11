HOUTZDALE — Houtzdale Revitalization Association approved applying for a grant from the Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority at its recent meeting.
Members approved submitting an application for funds to purchase an event and business sign. The cost for materials and labor is $1,650. HRA will send letters to local businesses asking them to purchase space on the sign that will be placed along state Route 53 at the entrance to Houtzdale.
It was announced HRA members planted shrubs along the Rail Trail in the borough.
Two members of Houtzdale Fire Co. attended the meeting to discuss the location of a new pavilion. They said company members are willing to allow the pavilion to be placed on its property provided the property remains under control of the company. The company would also like to see a drawing of the pavilion. HRA members will attend a future fire company meeting and will present a drawing of the proposed structure.
Members also discussed items for its next meeting including creating a 2022 calendar of events, electing officers and possibly creating a book featuring local historical stories to sell as a fundraiser next year.