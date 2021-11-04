HOUTZDALE — The mayor of Houtzdale Borough will remain in his post for the near future. Izen Jay Lingenfelter ran unopposed in the recent election.
Three council member positions with four-year terms were up for grabs. Three council members will continue serving the people of Houtzdale Borough. Republican Michael K. Tomko, Democrat Zachary Keith Bloom and Republican Lanny G. Shaffer got the votes for another four years.
The race was extremely close for the last remaining seat. Republican Elaine Marie Eckberg is a new arrival, receiving 17.72 percent of the votes. Her results were close to those of prior Councilman James E. Twoey, who received 17.10 percent of the votes.
These results are unofficial until certified by the Clearfield County Board of Elections.