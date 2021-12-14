GRAMPIAN — A congregation of approximately 30 horses and Santa and Mrs. Claus will parade through the streets of Grampian on Sunday, Dec. 19. The parade will begin at 2 p.m.
The procession will begin near the Grampian entrance to Rails to Trails recreation path along state Route 729 proceeding onto Main Street/U.S. Route 219 where participants will make a loop and finish on Sixth Street.
Tammy Seger, owner of Black Diamond Riding Ranch LLC of Grampian, parade organizer, said the parade will not only usher in the Christmas season, it will be an opportunity for spectators to see some of the ranch’s favorite occupants dressed up for the holidays.
“There will be many different breeds of horses and we will all be dressed as Christmas characters. This year, from July 2 to Oct. 30, the ranch conducted more than 300 guided trail rides and hosted a number of children’s birthday parties with rides through our enchanted forest. Many of the people participating in these events have reached out to me telling me how much they miss seeing the horses so I thought a Christmas parade would be a nice way for them to see the ranch’s horses plus many other gorgeous horses.”
Seger said the group has held a small parades for Halloween and July 4, Sunday’s parade is expected to be the biggest one yet. We did a little ride through town on Halloween, as well as the 4th of July, I thought it would be nice to expand to a much larger group of horses and riders. The response has been amazing. Santa and Mrs. Claus will lead the parade riding in a carriage pulled by two Friesian horses,” she added.
Grampian businesses are also participating in the fun. Papa T’s Pizza will offer free hot chocolate to anyone attending the parade and Mint Condition will open from 12:30 to 2 p.m. to allow kids an opportunity to make a free Christmas ornament and get a treat.
Seger said the ranch hopes to continue to grow the event.
“We would love for this to grow into a huge parade of horses over the next several years,” she told The Progress.