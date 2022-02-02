PHILIPSBURG — Holt Memorial Library will soon get some new shelving.
The Friends of the Holt Memorial Library group, which received $859 for improving the children’s area of the library, is looking to allocate the funds toward shelving options, according to Youth Services Assistant Brandie Shingledecker.
“We’re getting more shelves because we have many books that aren’t sitting on the shelves,” Shingledecker said. “So we’re getting more shelving units to put into the children’s room.”
The group is still deciding what shelving units to purchase.
Holt Memorial Library is part of the Centre County Library system. The library is holding its 37th annual young author and illustrator contest. Aspiring writers grades first through sixth in Centre County, including students at Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District, can submit their stories.
Stories must be received by April 1. The can be dropped off at the local branch or emailed to youngauthor@centrecountylibrary.org. For more information about the contest, visit https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/youngauthor.
The library is also starting to plan its summer learning program, Shingledecker noted. It currently plans to have some in-house programs along with take home kits. Each kit will have its own theme.
Last year, the summer learning program didn’t have in-house programs at Holt Memorial Library but did offer take home kits, Shingledecker said. The return offers more options for participants.
“We’re doing a little bit of both for everybody, so everybody can participate in whatever way they feel most comfortable,” Shingledecker said.