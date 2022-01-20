PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg Historical Foundation has been dusting off some old-school entertainment.
Written by school teachers in 1947, a historic play honors the 150th anniversary of Philipsburg, according to President Teresa Mull. The group hopes to produce the play sometime later this year.
“We had talked about putting on the play, maybe updating it a little bit because it’s written in a 1940s jargon,” said Mull.
The play kicks off with high schoolers researching the history of Philipsburg.
“It chronicles the founding of the town and how the original settlers came here under some fake news or false advertising,” said Mull.
The area was advertised as clear cut with nice streams for ships to travel down. “It was basically like this little town already established and that if the settlers came, they could get some property and have a great life,” Mull stated.
The settlers arrived to find towering trees so crowded that it was said multiple trees needed to be cut for one to fall. A popular anecdote states that a woman trying to view the top of a tree would fall down trying to look up.
“It was not at all how it was advertised, and this play depicts that,” Mull said.
An early settler once described the area as “the wilderness town,” and the play deems Philipsburg “Wilderness City,” which aligns with the current Philipsburg Revitalization Corporations’ dubbing.
The play puts an optimistic spin on the events as it does celebrate Philipsburg’s anniversary. In the past, the foundation discussed putting on the play for Founders Day, but COVID-19 hampered their plans.
The foundation has been in discussions with local theater groups and enthusiasts to participate. It hopes to get younger people involved.
“It would be really fun to have it as more of a community wide production,” Mull said.
If anyone is interested in participating in the play or contribute ideas for it, Mull requests they reach out to the foundation. The best way to reach the foundation is through Facebook.
Mull was elected president of the foundation for this year. The new curator, Chris Watson, posts pictures on the foundation’s Facebook page.
“We’re super pumped about the future and the direction of the board,” Mull said. “Although it sounds counterintuitive since we’re talking about history, we want to launch into the future and to really make history come alive for people.”