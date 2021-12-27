Historic caboose coming to Philipsburg

PHILIPSURG — The Friends of Historic Philipsburg have acquired the old New York Central wooden caboose now on display outside the Café Express in Centre Hall and will bring it to downtown Philipsburg for display at the corner of Front and Presqueisle Streets, Curator Luther Gette recently announced.
“We’re so excited to have this wonderful old piece of railroad history coming to Philipsburg” says Gette. “It became available at a reasonable price when the owners of the Café Express decided they no longer wanted to keep it near their restaurant, at the old Pennsylvania Railroad station in Centre Hall.
Gette said this same caboose, built around 1910, would have come into Philipsburg many times on New York City trains from Clearfield and Munson.
“So it’s completely at home here, and will serve as a great venue for displaying all kinds of photos and other items from our railroad heritage collection, plus being a magnet for visitors to the town,” Gette said.
Excitement is already building among railroad aficianods and history buffs. Just recently, members of the track gang from the East Broad Top Railroad in Orbisonia, led by the Rev. Fr. Eugene Tucker of Huntingdon, took a look at the caboose, plus the proposed site for display in Philipsburg, and promised to help with installation of around 35-feet of track necessary to accommodate the caboose.
“We can do the requisite trackwork in about one day,” said Tucker. “We’ll need some new ties, but the rail that’s already under the caboose in Centre Hall will do just fine, also the tie plates and spikes. I know a rigger down in LancasterCounty who should be able to handle this move without lifting the caboose off its wheels, thus saving many thousands of dollars by not having to hire a crane.
“We’ll get some advice from (the state Department of Transportation) on what routes and clearances are best for the move, and see what can be done,” Tucker continued.
“The old caboose looks pretty ragged on the outside,” Gette said. “There’s much rotted wood siding, and visible rot in some of the wood framing underneath. But the interior and the roof seem to be in fine shape, and we feel confident that repairs can be made at reasonable cost.
“We hope that enthusiasm will build in Philipsburg once the caboose is here. Highball for Front and Presqueisle!”