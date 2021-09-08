A reminder was issued about the High Country Arts & Crafts Fair during Wednesday’s meeting of the Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority.
Chairwoman Susan Williams, who is also a member of the Clearfield Elks that sponsors of the fair, reported the festival is Sunday, Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Clearfield Driving Park.
She said, “Don’t go to S. B. Elliott Park. It won’t be there.”
After being canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19, the High Country Arts & Craft Fair is being held this year on Sunday, Sept. 12. Admission and parking are free.
Organizer Bill Lawhead told The Progress previously, the committee opted to move the festival to the Driving Park because they weren’t sure what restrictions associated with COVID-19 would be in place in July at state parks. This year marks the 32nd edition of the festival that is traditionally held in mid-July at S. B. Elliott State Park, Penfield..
Lawhead said other than the day and place, festival goers will have an opportunity for the same experience they have grown to expect at the festival.
“We have about the same amount of room at the Driving Park that we had at S.B. Elliott. We have opened up spaces at the festival to the vendors who have stuck with us through the years. Although a few vendors have canceled, we are still planning to have a large variety of vendors,” he said.
“The criteria for vendors is still the same. They must offer handmade crafts made in Pennsylvania,” he stated
Some of the vendors who have already confirmed their participation will be offering wooden items, crafts, jewelry, rag rugs — a little bit of everything, Lawhead said, adding, “There will be a wide variety of premium items.”
“We appreciate the patronage over the last 32 years. We hope our vendors and festival goers will continue to stick with us,” he said.
The festival will have some new performers this year. Lawhead said. Long-standing local band The Moore Brothers is unable to attend, so he said the committee has booked local artist Heather Olson and the Silver Eagle Band to entertain in the afternoon. Disc Jockey Joey Bang will provide music throughout the day.
A variety of food will be available for sale including much-anticipated barbecued chicken dinners, hot and mild sausage sandwiches, hot dogs, pierogi, cake and pies. Ice Dreams ice cream truck will be at the festival providing ice cream novelties.
Monies raised will benefit about 25 local organizations.
“We donate the money we make back into the community. In 2019 we had approximately $7,000 that we divided up and gave to local non-profits,” Lawhead said.