HENRY H. SCHNARRS JR.
PHILIPSBURG –Henry H. “Hank” Schnarrs, Jr., 94, of (Hudson) RD Philipsburg, died on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at the residence of his son and daughter-in-law, Henry H. “Smoke” Schnarrs, III, and Tammy (Raymond) Schnarrs.
Henry, better known by his family and friends as “Hank,” was born on Sept. 18, 1927, in (Cuba Mines) RD Philipsburg, a son of the late Henry H. Schnarrs, Sr. and Verna V. (Conklin) Schnarrs.
Hank was a 1945 graduate of the former Philipsburg High School. Following high school, Hank enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force and served during the World War II era. After his discharge from the army, he furthered his education and received his vocational teaching certificate from the Pennsylvania State University. He was employed with the Tyrone Area School District as a building trades instructor from 1968 until his retirement in 1991.
Hank was married on June 25, 1949, at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Philipsburg, to the former Shirley Lou Wood, who preceded him in death on Dec. 20, 2011.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Betty Butterworth; and two brothers, Lexington “Lex” and Ronald Schnarrs.
Hank is survived by one son, Henry H. “Smoke” Schnarrs, III and his wife, Tammy, of (Hudson) RD Philipsburg; one granddaughter, Penny Joy Schnarrs and her wife, Melissa Tavarez, M.D., of Pittsburgh; two sisters, Bernice Albert and her husband, John, (Sr.), of (Glass City) RD Philipsburg and Carol Schnarrs, of (Pleasant Hill) RD Philipsburg; one brother, Duane Schnarrs and his wife, Mary Lou, of (Gearhartville) RD Philipsburg; his beloved four-legged grandpuppy, Riley; and numerous other extended family members.
Hank was a member of a number of organizations throughout his life including over 75 years with the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Jointers of America; life member of the B.P.O. Elks Lodge & Country Club, #1173, Philipsburg; life member of the Iota Lambda Sigma, Alpha Chapter at Penn State University; past chairman and member of the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School Building Authority; past chairman and member of the Mid-State Regional Airport Authority; past secretary and member of the Decatur Township Planning Commission; over 55 years with the Free and Accepted Masons, first with the Moshannon Lodge, #391, Philipsburg and then the Osceola Lodge, #515, Osceola Mills; 32nd degree member of the Scottish Rite, Valley of Williamsport, A.A.S.R., Williamsport; member of the Jaffa Shrine, Altoona; past president and member of the Moshannon Valley Shrine Club and Cycle Corp; past chairman and member of the International Order of Rainbow Girls Advisory Board; past member of the Tyrone Area, Pennsylvania and National Education Associations; member of the Relay for Life; and a member of the National Rifle Association. Among his favorite pastimes, Hank enjoyed spending time with his son, “Smoke” in Philipsburg’s South Park.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 215 E. Laurel St., Philipsburg, with the Rev. Christine Roe, officiating.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, from 4-8 p.m., at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg; and on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. A B.P.O. Elks Memorial Service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. followed by a Masonic Memorial Service at 8 p.m.