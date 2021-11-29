HOUTZDALE — Decked out trees will fill an empty lot on Hannah Street near First Commonwealth Bank as part of a new holiday initiative by the Houtzdale Community Partnership Association.
Organizations, families, businesses — anyone is welcome to donate a tree to the space that was provided by the owner of the Eureka, according to HCPA Chairwoman Joyce Weatherholtz.
“We wanted to do something different here that involved the whole community, so we opened up the tree lot,” Weatherholtz stated, “and people did start bringing trees (Sunday).”
There is no fee to put up a tree. However, decorators should contact the HCPA via Facebook and let the organization know of their festive plans.
People are only limited by their creativity in terms of the decor. Trees could be in memory of a loved one or carry a theme, such as sports. Signs will state who donated each tree.
The trees can be live or artificial. The HCPA requests people limit trees to 7 feet tall. As of Monday, there were 12 trees for the lot.
The tree lot will spread holiday cheer while offering a chance for community bonding.
“It’s just to bring the community together,” Weatherholtz said. “People have been posting online, ‘wish it was Christmas the way it used to be,’ so this gives the churches, everybody an opportunity to come out, see it and involve the kids.”
On the evening of Dec. 5, residents can come out for a tree lighting. Power is being supplied. However, people are encouraged to use solar lights if possible. It is rumored Santa will be at the lighting.
A little holiday competition was added into the festivities. Local businesses can display a tree either in the lot or in their building. The business trees will be judged. The winning business will receive a trophy and bragging rights.
HCPA intends to make the tree lot an annual event should all go well.
“We’re hoping that the tree lot becomes a tradition and it grows,” said Weatherholtz. “There’s nothing better than taking pictures of your kids when they’re little and seeing them do something.”