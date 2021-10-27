BELLEFONTE — A Hawk Run man was killed Monday afternoon in Spring Township, Centre County as the result of an industrial accident.
Anthony R. Laterzo, 27, was working at a construction site when a piece of construction equipment came close to a high voltage electric line and the electricity traveled through the equipment into the ground and electrocute Laterzo while he was standing in a ditch.
Centre County Coroner Scott A. Sayers pronounced Laterzo deceased at the scene.
An autopsy has been completed, and it was determined that Laterzo died of high voltage electrocution. The manner of death was ruled accidental, Sayers said.