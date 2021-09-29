PHILIPSBURG — The month celebrating spooky creatures and hair-raising scares kicks off at Black Moshannon State Park this Saturday, Oct. 2, with the return of the Haunted Bog Trail.
The event has two different types of walks. Those seeking a fun walk at the park will participate in the sensory friendly walk that runs from 7 to 8 p.m. Volunteers will be placed throughout the trail but won’t be scaring walkers. Instead, they will be giving out candy.
People hoping to immerse themselves in the spirit of the spooky season can get their frights after 8 p.m.
“Once we get to our eight o’clock and nine o’clock walks, those are the scary ones where all the lights will be going,” said Michelle McCloskey, environmental education specialist at the park. “People will be yelling, jumping out and scaring lots of people.”
The trails are ADA accessible, McCloskey noted. Visitors will travel down the elevated boardwalk and the bog trail, looping back to Westside Road. The path is flat and even.
Registration prior to the event is required. According to McCloskey, as of Wednesday morning, there were nine spots still open for the 9 p.m. time slot. Usually, there are cancellations, she noted, and there is a wait list.
For more information on registering for the event, visit the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources calendar of events, found at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/.
The park used to hold a Haunted Lake Loop Trail, typically drawing in around 1,600 people, according to McCloskey. The bog trail developed as a response to COVID-19.
“We did one last year also on the bog trail, because we can control the numbers on that one,” McCloskey stated. “With COVID, we're trying to keep lower numbers.”
Each hour time slot has 100 spots. People signing up will receive a start time. There are multiple parking lots for arriving visitors on Westside Road.
Prefer to scare versus be scared? As of Wednesday morning, the park was still seeking out two to three volunteers for the trail. Costumes are available for volunteers.
“The bog trail is full. A lot of our regular volunteers that normally come out are working in the bog where it's wet,” McCloskey stated. “We still have spots left in the forest, which is going to be dry, and there's not a lot of underbrush in there to trip on.”
Anyone feeling the call to frighten visitors can reach out to the park office at 814-342-5960.