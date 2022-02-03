WESTOVER — Just under a year ago, Harmony Area School Board held a special meeting to approve a new contract for broadband service through the state’s E-Rate program.
At a recent board meeting, Principal and Technology Director Doug Martz told the board he believed it had made a wise decision that is allowing district students and staff to consistently utilize on-line learning.
“Our E-Rate has come fully to fruition,” Martz said, adding the company the district contracted with, In the Stix Broadband LLC, Cresson, installed a fiberoptic cable as a backup system to the wireless capabilities.
Martz said he has been monitoring the system, which has tripled the load use since students have received Chromebooks for flexible instruction. Even during peak times, there has been no little to no lagging, he told directors.
“It has been a really good thing for the district,” he explained noting the district is using flexible instruction days during the current school year and recently had one in January. “Everything went very well,” he said.
Martz said he is having the district’s instructors monitor students participation in the virtual instruction days so that any difficulties can be addressed immediately.