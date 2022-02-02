WESTOVER — Harmony Area School District is recovering from a cyber-attack to the district’s computer network.
At Tuesday’s school board meeting, school principal and the district’s technology Director Doug Martz told board members, “Like any business, we are susceptible to technology issues created by corruption. The district’s system was recently hacked. It was a destructive and disruptive thing,” he explained.
He said the district worked with its technology support provider, CoTechus, to get the system back up and operational.
“Some things remain to be fixed,” he said, adding, “But for the most part we are back up and running.”
He said company representatives came on some Saturdays to perform the repairs ands install additional security components.
Most of the cost was covered through the reserve the district had paid the company.
Business Manager Brad Brothers estimated the cost at approximately $5,000, which included expenses for a security upgrade to the system’s hardware.
He told the board he believed if the district had its system held with ransomware, the cost would have been considerably more than the amount the district paid to make the repairs and upgrade its security.
“We are a lot more prepared now, security-wise,” Brothers said.