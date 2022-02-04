WESTOVER — After giving district athletic Director Jason Romagna permission last month to explore a cooperative baseball program with local school districts, Harmony Area School Board decided the district’s program will remain status quo.
During a meeting in January of the board’s athletic committee, members heard the varsity baseball program has 10 returning athletes and male students who are interested in playing for the program.
Romagna told the committee he has been working hard to build more interest in the program but has not been successful, attributing it in part to several lower grades with especially small numbers of young men.
Superintendent Ken Jubas told the board at Tuesday’s meeting that to create a cooperative program is a “lengthy process” through the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association.
Although a couple school districts were initially interested in creating a cooperative program with Harmony, on further investigation, they learned their schools would be placed in a higher classification bracket because of the increase in potential numbers and the cooperative team would be unable to compete in playoff games, Jubas stated. The districts rescinded their interest.
“Purchase Line and Cambria Heights were not interested because of the numbers, so the athletic committee has decided to keep the program here and make a good run at a successful season in baseball,” Jubas said.
In a related matter, the board hired Mike Rummel as assistant baseball coach; Matthew Woods, head softball coach; and Jenni Fox, assistant softball coach. Their salaries will be determined by the collective bargaining agreement between the district and the Harmony Area Education Association.