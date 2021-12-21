WESTOVER — Harmony Area Elementary School held a kindness event on Friday, Dec. 17.
Part of its year-long kindness campaign’s goal is to promote kindness throughout the school and community.
Earlier this month, students created Christmas ornaments and cards that were sent to the residents of Embassy of Hillsdale Park in Hillsdale.
Assistant Principal Jason Boring said the inspiration for the project was the quote, “Do good for others. It will come back to you in unexpected ways.”
“Since the students were giving of their time for the project, we decided to do something special for each of the elementary students. Through donations from various community members, we were able to purchase a knit hat and a pair of gloves for every student. The students were extremely appreciative of this simple gift. We would like to thank school nurse Jessie Romagna for her hard work in this project,” Boring said.
Earlier this year, Harmony Area Elementary was awarded a $5,000 grant from the Choose Kindness Foundation — a philanthropic organization based in Salem, Ore. The foundation made stipends to 82 schools nationwide and asked them to use the funds to develop active partnerships to teach and celebrate kindness with the intent of creating welcoming, inclusive and caring school environments.
The year-long initiative seeks to engage students in a consistent effort to implement kindness-related behaviors and activities including being friendly, showing appreciation, offering help and reaching out to those in need across a variety of school and community settings.
These types of behaviors have been shown to promote strong interpersonal relationships and offer participating schools a relatively simple means to create a culture of caring, particularly recently during a time of increased mental health challenges brought on by the pandemic, the information states.
Information from Choose Kindness Foundation reports schools who have implemented the School-Wide Positive Behavior Support programs are more effective places because they have established a social culture and behavior supports needed to improve social, emotional, behavioral and academic outcomes for all students.