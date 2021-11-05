WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board approved a number of items at Tuesday’s monthly meeting.
Directors approved hiring Matthew Wood as assistant varsity and junior varsity girls basketball coach. His salary will be determined as per the collective bargaining agreement between the district and the Harmony Area Education Association.
The board also approved transferring guidance office and data Secretary Robin Dyda from a 220 day employee to a 242 day employee.
The resignation of elementary learning support and life skills instructor Sonya Buterbaugh was accepted by the directors with regret. The position will be advertised.
The board also approved 14 members of the senior class traveling to Disney World the week of May 16. Chaperones for the trip will be instructors Sean McMullen and Jean Harkleroad.
A trip was authorized for the high school anatomy and physiology class to watch virtual surgery at Penn State University Hershey and Whitaker Center on Nov. 30, Dec. 14, Jan. 11 and Jan. 26. The registration fee is $96.
Directors accepted a bid from American Natural Supply, Rochester Mills, to supply fuel for the generator at a price of $2.939 per gallon plus three cents per gallon for winter additive. The price will fluctuate based on market conditions. A bid was also accepted from Rosebud Mining, Cherry Tree, for coal and delivery at a cost of $152 per ton.