WESTOVER — More than six months before the current pact expires, Harmony Area School Board approved an early bird contract with the district’s teacher’s union.
At its business meeting Tuesday, directors unanimously accepted the five-year agreement with members of Harmony Area Education Association. The new contract takes effect July 1, 2022 and ends June 30, 2027. The current three-year contract expires June 30, 2022.
Superintendent Ken Jubas said the pact calls for raises of $1,900 per year during the first and second years, $1,850 for the third year and $1,800 during years four and five.
He said there is only one change in benefits that increases the amount of personal days an instructor may take from four to five days.
He said negotiations took place over a three week period with HAEA members meeting first with administrators to outline the issues for discussion. The administration then presented those items to the board’s appointed negotiations committee. “The administration was able to effectively present both parties’ concerns and limits, subsequently, bringing both parties to an agreement,” Jubas said.
Jubas said he thinks the new contract is good for both the district and the union. “I think it’s great! As a superintendent, it’s an indication that operations and programs are running smoothly. Our teachers take great pride in their job and the students. The members of the Harmony Area Education Association who voted were unanimous in accepting this contract.
“I think it shows a great deal of solidarity and loyalty from the teachers who are dedicated to making Harmony a great school,” he said. “There were no earth-shaking issues to debate, so the best decision was to ink the deal for five more years. Doing so shows commitment on all parties — the teachers, administration and the board.”
HAEA President Doug Rake said the contract affects 30 teachers. “The union ratified the contract on Dec. 2 with a unanimous vote. The contract benefits both the union members and district by providing long-term stability for the union members while allowing the district to financially plan for the future over a longer period of time.
“I am very pleased with the outcome of this contract,” he continued. “It has been a pleasure dealing with this administration and school board throughout this process. We are very lucky to have such a pro-education school board and administration.”