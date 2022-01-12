WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board has reviewed the district’s health and safety plan and made no changes.
Superintendent Ken Jubas recently told the board an examination of the plan’s contents is required every six-months as stipulations for the district receipt of American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief funds.
“ESSER requires the board to review and approve the plan every six months. The plan currently has no changes. We have amended the plan to include updates from the state Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control. The board has also given the superintendent permission to alter the plan as needed,” Jubas said noting changes could be made by him whenever there are new directives issued by either agency.
The board last adopted the plan at a special meeting in July. The board gave Jubas authority to make revisions to the strategy to combat the spread of COVID-19 based on a rise or decline in the number of positive cases in Clearfield and Indiana counties or an increase or decrease in school district community coronavirus spread.
The current plan makes mask wearing among students and staff optional. The district also recommends hand washing, social distancing and sanitizing of facilities. Masks are required on school buses.
Directors unanimously voted to approve the plan.